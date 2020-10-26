There’s Already Big Movement In Ohio State-Penn State Betting Line

The initial betting line for the Ohio State at Penn State game was released on Sunday morning. There’s already been some major movement.

The Buckeyes opened as an 8-point favorite over the Nittany Lions. Ohio State is coming off a blowout win over Nebraska, while Penn State is coming off an upset loss to Indiana.

It seems like the betting world expects Ohio State to handle Penn State with relative ease. The betting line has already moved 3-3.5 points in the Buckeyes’ favor. Ohio State is now listed as an 11 or 11.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks. This is pretty significant movement ahead of Saturday’s game.

Betting line for Ohio State over Penn State has already increased to 11 points on BetOnline and 11.5 points on Bovada. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 25, 2020

While this is serious movement, it’s not really surprising. Penn State lost to Indiana this past weekend, while Ohio State dominated Nebraska.

The Buckeyes are loaded this season, especially on offense.

“I’m also excited to watch an historic and arguably one of the most talented Ohio State offenses of all time. Every player on the starting 11 will be drafted in the NFL. Their draft grades, I’ve watched them, I’ve talked to people, that’s 11 for 11 and even a lot of the backups. The question however will be the defense for Ohio State,” Urban Meyer said on Saturday.

The Buckeyes should be fun to watch again on Saturday night.

Ohio State and Penn State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.