Ohio State Player Explains Why He Thinks Buckeyes Are "Dangerous"

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: An Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team in the College Football Playoff with a loss to one of the other three teams in contention. But one Buckeyes star believes that they're still dangerous regardless

Speaking to the media this week, Fleming declared that the Buckeyes are playing like they have nothing to lose. He believes that in itself makes them a dangerous team.

“We kinda have nothing to lose," Fleming said. "That makes us a dangerous team. This is kind of like a second season for us."

But that isn't to say that Fleming or the Buckeyes are taking the Georgia Bulldogs lightly. Fleming complimented Georgia for being a "great team" with good athletes and a good scheme.

"They're a great team. They're a really good team, have really good athletes, a really good scheme... Every rep is gonna be a fight," he said.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in no position to take any team lightly, especially a team like the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

The last time they were on a football field they got blown out at home by the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines. While they're not expected to lose as badly against the Bulldogs, they're still underdogs.

Ohio State will have to dig deeper than than they have in recent memory to win this game.

Will the Buckeyes pull the upset and knock off the Bulldogs?