Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player

Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan.

The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag.

This penalty put the Buckeyes well back in their own territory and resulted in a quick three-and-out.

Take a look at the play here:

Scott is getting crushed for this decision.

"What an idiot smh," one fan wrote.

"If you headbutt someone you should be kicked out of the game," another said.

"Is a headbutt technically the definition of targeting?" another added.

Ohio State currently trails Michigan 24-20 late in the third quarter. Scott has just one catch for 16 yards in the contest.