Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss

This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season.

Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes know that last year's loss still stings and they don't want to go through that again. Xavier Johnson, who's one of the wide receivers on the team, said that they became "apathetic" toward the matchup in recent years, but that's not happening again.

"That came back to bite us," Johnson said.

Some of the players got into that mindset because the Buckeyes kept beating the Wolverines every year. After the latter punched back, they know they can't take them lightly anymore.

Kickoff for this year's version of "The Game" will be at Noon ET on Saturday afternoon.

It'll be televised by FOX and called by Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.