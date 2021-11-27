Ohio State Player Not Ejected Despite Ripping Michigan Player’s Helmet Off

Tensions reached a boiling point during today’s hotly-contested matchup between Ohio State and Michigan.

During the third quarter, Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson and Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown got tangled up in the endzone. Wilson grabbed onto Brown’s ankle as he tried to walk away from the play. In retaliation, Brown reached down and ripped the helmet off of Wilson’s head.

Several Michigan offensive lineman rushed over to challenge Brown. The Ohio State defender gave one of the lineman a shove to the face, resulting in a significant on-field scrum.

Brown was not ejected for his role in the scuffle.

Take a look at the incident here:

This is what started the scuffle between Michigan and Ohio State 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5C2dSgf4h — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

On the following play, Michigan scored a touchdown to extend its lead to 28-13.

Ohio State vs. Michigan is one of the most bitter rivalries in college football history. With that in mind, this incident should come as no surprise — especially with what’s on the line in today’s game.

At halftime of today’s contest, the two teams got into a confrontation in the locker room hallway. It was clearly only a matter of time until that energy spilled its way onto the field.

With just one quarter of play remaining, the Buckeyes will need to mount a stunning comeback if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.