Ohio State Player Reportedly No Longer With Program

Ohio State football has a new scholarship available to give following the sudden departure of a former three-star recruit.

Cormontae Hamilton, a former three-star recruit, has reportedly left the program. He’s no longer listed on the Buckeyes’ official roster, but has yet to appear in the NCAA transfer portal.

Hamilton began his collegiate career as a tight end. He shifted over to defensive line and became a depth player for the Buckeyes last season. He played 83 snaps for the Ohio State defense over the past two years.

Hamilton’s days at Ohio State appear to be over.

“Ohio State football player Cormontae Hamilton is no longer with the team, Bucknuts has confirmed,” reported 247Sports. “Hamilton is a defensive lineman converted from a tight end who played 83 total snaps over the past two seasons along Ohio State’s defensive front.”

It’ll be interesting to see where Hamilton ends up. And will he continue his playing days on the defensive side of the ball? Or go back to catching passes as a tight end? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has made several pivotal changes this offseason. Most notably, the Buckeyes hired former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for the same position in Columbus.

The Buckeyes should be in the championship mix next season.