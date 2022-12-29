Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines tackles Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of a college football game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia.

The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."

“Probably wouldn’t say anyone really,” Eichenberg said. “You probably want me to say some team, but I’m not going to.”

Other players provided alternative Big Ten programs in place of Michigan.

“I’ll just say scheme-wise and the way they use their tight ends and what not – Penn State probably,” sophomore defensive end Jack Sawyer said.

“I feel like you all know the answer to that, but I’m just going to say Penn State, too,” junior safety Lathan Ransom agreed.

The Buckeyes of course fell to the Wolverines in the final game of the 2022 regular season, marking the second year in a row that they've lost to their bitter Big Ten rival. Once again, this loss knocked them out of conference title contention — but they still found their way into the College Football Playoff.

If Ohio State can find a way to take down No. 1 Georgia in this weekend's Peach Bowl, there's a chance they meet Michigan for a rematch in the National Championship.