Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral

Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime.

And his teammates were right there to share it with them.

Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out of Missouri, but devastating ACL injuries kept him off the field in 2018, 2019 and 2021 completely.

This week, he recorded his first catch on a beautiful fourth quarter touchdown:

The moment began to go viral among CFB fans.

"Best moment of the Ohio State season," a Buckeye said.

"You love to see it," another commented.

This is for all the people who told him to give up. For the people said he didn’t deserve it. For the people who didn’t see the work. So so proud of you brother."

"One of the coolest moments I've ever seen as a Buckeye," another replied.

Awesome stuff.