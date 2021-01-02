By now, you’ve likely heard that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranked Ohio State at No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot last week. The Buckeyes appear to have heard the news too.

After the Sugar Bowl, which Ohio State won in dominating fashion, a few of the team’s players took to Instagram Live to throw some shade Swinney’s way. In the clip below, you can see Wyatt Davis and a few other Buckeyes mocking Swinney’s decision to rank Ohio State No. 11 – joking that Clemson must be No. 12.

Swinney told reporters that he ranked Ohio State No. 11 because he didn’t want to put any teams in the top 10 that hadn’t played at least nine games.

He was asked if he regretted his decision after his team’s loss on Friday night. You can read his response here.

“YOU RANKED US 11?! DOES THAT MAKE YOU 12?!” –@wyattdavis53 👀pic.twitter.com/AQIz2gne6s — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) January 2, 2021

Of course, the players had plenty of motivation given what was at stake. But you also have to think that Swinney’s words provided a little extra incentive to the Buckeyes. This clip proves that they at least heard what he said.

Next week, Ohio State will get a chance to take down the sport’s other giant – Alabama. We imagine Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban won’t put his foot in his mouth.

Ohio State and Alabama will play for it all on January 11.