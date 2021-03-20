Ohio State Police Reportedly Investigating Threats Against E.J. Liddell

The unrelenting passion of college basketball fans can be a beautiful thing. But far too often, it can lead to some dark places as well.

On Friday afternoon, No. 15 seed Oral Roberts shocked the basketball world with a thrilling 75-72 upset victory over one of the strongest teams in the tournament, No. 2 seed Ohio State. The loss was clearly devastating to all involved with the Buckeyes’ program.

A few hours after the game, OSU star big man EJ Liddell took to Twitter to share some disturbing comments from angry “fans” of the team — including some pretty concerning threats.

“You are such a f—ing disgrace. Don’t ever show your face at Ohio State. We hate you. I hope you die I really do,” one wrote.

“Yo where u from? I’ll pull up on you immediately i swear to god i wanna kill ya,” another said on Twitter.

Liddell was understandably rattled by the situation, asking for an explanation for the cruel hate he was receiving.

“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human,” he wrote.

Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human. pic.twitter.com/djXzhSH0q8 — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

The threatening nature of these comments warrant some safety concerns for all who are close to Liddell. According to ESPN insider Myron Medcalf, Ohio State has reached out to local police who are now involved in an investigation into the threats.

The Ohio State University police are now involved with the threats against E.J. Liddell, per a source. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 20, 2021

Regarding the ongoing situation, Buckeyes’ athletic director Gene Smith confirmed police involvement with a tweet on Saturday morning as well.

“The threatening social media attack E.J. Liddell faced after the game yesterday is appalling and will not be tolerated,” Smith wrote. “To the few of you who have chosen to inappropriately rail against our players on social media, stop. Hate and derision have no place in Buckeye Nation or in civil society. If you cross the line and threaten our players, you will be hearing from the authorities. That I promise you.”

I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition! I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/BxejMWvo1x — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 20, 2021

After a solid season coming off the bench in his 2019-20 freshman year, Liddell had a breakout season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-7 forward finished the year second in Buckeyes’ scoring with 16.2 points per game — and led the team with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Hopefully the authorities are able to bring the rising star some sort of justice.