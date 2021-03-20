The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Police Reportedly Investigating Threats Against E.J. Liddell

E.J. Liddell drives to the hoop.WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - MARCH 19: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes goes up with the ball in the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The unrelenting passion of college basketball fans can be a beautiful thing. But far too often, it can lead to some dark places as well.

On Friday afternoon, No. 15 seed Oral Roberts shocked the basketball world with a thrilling 75-72 upset victory over one of the strongest teams in the tournament, No. 2 seed Ohio State. The loss was clearly devastating to all involved with the Buckeyes’ program.

A few hours after the game, OSU star big man EJ Liddell took to Twitter to share some disturbing comments from angry “fans” of the team — including some pretty concerning threats.

“You are such a f—ing disgrace. Don’t ever show your face at Ohio State. We hate you. I hope you die I really do,” one wrote.

“Yo where u from? I’ll pull up on you immediately i swear to god i wanna kill ya,” another said on Twitter.

Liddell was understandably rattled by the situation, asking for an explanation for the cruel hate he was receiving.

“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human,” he wrote.

The threatening nature of these comments warrant some safety concerns for all who are close to Liddell. According to ESPN insider Myron Medcalf, Ohio State has reached out to local police who are now involved in an investigation into the threats.

Regarding the ongoing situation, Buckeyes’ athletic director Gene Smith confirmed police involvement with a tweet on Saturday morning as well.

“The threatening social media attack E.J. Liddell faced after the game yesterday is appalling and will not be tolerated,” Smith wrote. “To the few of you who have chosen to inappropriately rail against our players on social media, stop. Hate and derision have no place in Buckeye Nation or in civil society. If you cross the line and threaten our players, you will be hearing from the authorities. That I promise you.”

After a solid season coming off the bench in his 2019-20 freshman year, Liddell had a breakout season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-7 forward finished the year second in Buckeyes’ scoring with 16.2 points per game — and led the team with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Hopefully the authorities are able to bring the rising star some sort of justice.

 


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.