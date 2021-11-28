Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal.

The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson.

Ohio State backup QB Jack Miller has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 28, 2021

Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio State’s third-string quarterback this season, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Miller attempted 14 passes for the Buckeyes this season. He completed seven for 101 yards. The last time Miller dressed, it was for an October 30 game against Penn State.

The 6-foot-3 QB out of Scottsdale, Arizona was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020. There should be a number of school’s interested in bringing on the young, pro-style signal-caller.

The redshirt freshman announced his decision to leave the school on Twitter.

“Ohio State teammates, coaches, families, and Buckeye nation,” Miller wrote.

“I would like to thank everyone for accepting me since the first day I thought about coming to Ohio State. I have decided to leave Ohio State and look at ooportunities available to me to play the game I love.”

Miller continued, “I will always love my brothers and my coaches and wish them great success, but for me it is time to get on the field. The coaches have prepared me to face the future head on with confidence.”

“I will always be thankful for the time they spent with me,” he concluded. Thank you all and God bless the Ohio State Buckeyes.”