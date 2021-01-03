Watch: Ohio State 5-Star QB Completes Ridiculous Pass

Quinn Ewers, a five-star quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, could be the future of the position at Ohio State.

The Texas product, who had been committed to Tom Herman and the Longhorns, de-committed during the fall. He later announced his commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ewers is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He could take over the Buckeyes’ starting job as a true freshman.

ESPN.com had more details on his decision:

Ewers had previously been committed to Texas, but announced Oct. 28 that he was decommitting. At the time, Ewers said he didn’t get the opportunity to explore all his options and wanted to take that opportunity. Ewers, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, had offers from nearly every program in the country.

Ewers showed Ohio State fans what they can expect on Saturday. He completed a Patrick Mahomes-style left-handed pass during his high school game:

Southlake Carroll QB @QuinnEwers is the unanimous No. 1 overall player in the class of 2022. He certainly looks the part today. He's made several outstanding throws with his right hand thus far, but his most absurd throw came with his left. ⬇️ Shades of @PatrickMahomes. pic.twitter.com/NXiXuSn4tc — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) January 2, 2021

Ewers’ recruitment is probably far from over, though. Now that Texas has fired Tom Herman and hired Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns will probably look to get back in it.

However, you can bet on Ohio State doing everything it can to hold onto the five-star prospect.