Ohio State RB Forced To Medically Retire After Serious Injury

Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley has been forced to medically retire from football after suffering a "another serious injury."

Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford announced the unfortunate news on Friday.

Head coach Ryan Day later confirmed Crowley's forced retirement.

Crowley's 2021 season was cut short after just three game appearances. Before suffering a season-ending injury during the Buckeyes' bye week, the junior RB logged 103 yards on 20 carries.

The former four-star recruit's best season came during his freshman year in Columbus. After joining Day's Ohio State squad as a member of the 2019 recruiting class, he notched 237 yards and one touchdown in Year 1.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they still have a rising superstar in TreVeyon Henderson and a proficient backup in Miyan Williams this coming season.

Details regarding Crowley's injury have yet to be released.