Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame.

Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."

The uni's should be relatively familiar to Bucks fans out there, as they're essentially the home version of the white uniforms Justin Fields and Co. wore in the 2021 Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson.

The throwbacks are the first of at least three alternate uniforms Ohio State will wear this season. The Buckeyes will also rock a blackout look against Wisconsin on September 24 and all-scarlet uniforms vs. Iowa in October.

Should OSU make the playoffs, the 2002 uniforms will likely make another appearance as Ohio State has donned throwbacks in each of its last four College Football Playoff bids.

Led by freshman sensation Maurice Clarett, the '02 Buckeyes finished 14-0 with a win over No. 1 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.