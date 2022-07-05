Ohio State Reportedly Hiring Son Of Former Buckeyes Great

BOISE, ID - MARCH 17: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 17, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ohio State is reportedly making a legacy hire to its men's basketball program.

Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Nick Kellogg is joining the Buckeyes' men's basketball staff. He's set to be an assistant to head coach Chris Holtmann and the director of scouting.

Kellogg is the son of Buckeye legend Clark Kellogg, who played for the team for three seasons (1979-82).

Before reportedly taking this role, Kellogg had spent the previous two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks as their video coordinator.

Kellogg and Holtmann do have some history. They got to know each other when Holtmann was recruiting him as an assistant at Ohio University.

Kellogg spent four years at the school and averaged 10 points per game.

An official announcement by the school is expected to be made later this week.