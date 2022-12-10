Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant

Earlier this week, Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson left Columbus to take a head coaching job with Tulsa.

The Buckeyes have replaced one of Wilson's positions with an internal promotion, bumping Keenan Bailey up to tight ends coach.

Bailey was serving as senior advisor to the head coach before this promotion.

Bailey is currently in his seventh season with Ohio State. He had been an offensive quality control coach before he was promoted to senior advisor prior to the 2022 season.

Bailey, a Notre Dame graduate, spent the first two seasons of his coaching career with the Fighting Irish before joining the Buckeyes in 2016.

Ohio State will face off against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.