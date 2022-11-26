Ohio State Rules Out 2 Star Players For Michigan Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a battle against the Michigan Wolverines in just a few hours, they'll do so without two of their best players.

Star running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have missed a significant portion of the season. Unfortunately, they couldn't get right for The Game and won't be out on the field.

Both players were officially ruled out earlier this morning. However, it's not all bad news for the Buckeyes as the big game draws near.

Running back Miyan Williams will reportedly be back on the field.

"Ohio State RB Miyan Williams back for Michigan game. TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are out for Ohio State today," ESPN's Pete Thamel said.

Williams is the leading rusher for Ohio State and boasts one of the best yards per carry numbers in the country.

He'll need to play well to help take some of the pressure off of quarterback C.J. Stroud.