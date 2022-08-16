Ohio State Running Back Expected To Miss The 2022 Season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State just got some brutal news on running back Evan Pryor.

The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season with a knee injury that he suffered on Monday, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

This means that the Buckeyes now only have three scholarship running backs that are healthy.

Pryor was expected to be RB3 behind TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams before he went down. He played in four games last year before he was redshirted and compiled 21 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

With him down, this could pave the way for Dallan Hayden to take that third running back spot.

Prior to committing to Ohio State, Pryor was a four-star running back and the fourth-best player in his home state for the class of 2021, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the sixth-best running back recruit in the nation and the No. 83 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Ohio State will open its 2022 season against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.