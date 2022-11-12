Ohio State Running Back Miyan Williams Carted Off After Apparent Injury

The Ohio State Buckeyes are hurting at the running back position.

Just before halftime of today's game against the Indiana Hoosiers, star running back Miyan Williams went down with an apparent lower-body injury. He was helped off the field by training staff before he was carted into the locker room.

Williams gave a thumbs up to the Ohio State crowd as he was wheeled off the field, but this certainly isn't a happy sight for the No. 2 team in the nation.

This injury piles on to some other significant issues at the running back position. Star RB TreVeon Henderson was ruled out before today's contest with a foot injury.

Before he was carted of the field, Williams logged 147 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. True-freshman running back Dallan Hayden, who scored a touchdown in the first half, will be asked to step up in Williams' absence.

The Buckeyes currently lead the Hoosiers 28-7 at halftime.