Ohio State Running Back's Status For Peach Bowl Revealed

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has missed the Buckeyes' last two practices ahead of this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup.

Williams was dealing with a stomach bug, but is now expected to return to the field for practice on Thursday. He was not available for the media portion of practice.

"He's got a stomach bug, and we expect him at practice today," head coach Ryan Day said, per ESPN. "We just gotta take it as we go."

Through 10 games this season, Williams has logged 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 carries.

Ohio State lost last year's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, to a season-ending foot injury back in September. When both Williams and Henderson were out against Michigan, Chip Trayanum and Dallan Hayden took the majority of running back snaps for the Buckeyes.

Day expects everyone to be available for Saturday's Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year's Eve.