Ohio State Fans Aren’t Happy With Ryan Day’s Decisions Today

Ryan Day has been among the best head coaches in college football since taking over as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

The young head coach is leaving a lot to be desired on Saturday, though.

Ohio State is leading Northwestern, 13-6, in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are clearly the superior team (no offense, Northwestern) but they’re not playing like it on Saturday.

Much of that can be attributed to a great effort from the Wildcats. Much of that can also be attributed to some very questionable decisions form Day and his coaching staff.

The biggest question marks come with the play calling. Day and his offensive staff have called way too many passes. Justin Fields and his passing attack have struggled, while Trey Sermon and the rushing game are thriving.

Every Ohio State fan has a three-word message for Day and Co.: “Run. The Ball.”

Ohio State fans aren’t the only ones upset with Day’s decisions on Saturday.

Former Buckeyes great Cardale Jones, who knows a thing or two about winning a Big Ten Championship Game, is sick of the play-calling.

Come on with these trick plays 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 19, 2020

Ohio State is still in the lead, but the Buckeyes should probably be up by more.

