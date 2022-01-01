The already undermanned Ohio State Buckeyes lost another player in Saturday’s Rose Bowl due to targeting.

Per Ohio State beat beat writer Dan Hope, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a hit up high on Utah QB Cameron Rising.

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer gets ejected for targeting. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 1, 2022

Sawyer also lowered his head when delivering the blow. Making it fairly easy for officials to make the call considering the way the rule is written.

Cameron Rising scrambles 16-yd rush .. booth review for targeting on Jack Sawyer#Utes 14 #Buckeyes 7 Q2 #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/Gl35hZFJ1i — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 1, 2022

Sawyer’s targeting penalty eventually led to another score for Utah. Pushing the school’s lead over Ohio State back to 14.

Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer gets ejected for targeting. He lowered his head, so that was indisputable based on the way the rule is written. A play later, Tavion Thomas scores a 6-yard TD. It’s 21-7 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2022

With the Buckeyes already down a number of starters due to injuries, opt-outs and illness, losing Sawyer is definitely a blow to a thin defensive line.

Sawyer, a freshman D-end, has 12 total tackles on the year. Including three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Since his ejection, Ohio State answered back with a touchdown strike. But, Utah came right back with a kickoff return for a touchdown. Keeping their lead at 14.