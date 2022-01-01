The Spun

Ohio State Star Ejected After Targeting Call During Rose Bowl

Ryan Day looks on at the national title game.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The already undermanned Ohio State Buckeyes lost another player in Saturday’s Rose Bowl due to targeting.

Per Ohio State beat beat writer Dan Hope, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a hit up high on Utah QB Cameron Rising.

Sawyer also lowered his head when delivering the blow. Making it fairly easy for officials to make the call considering the way the rule is written.

Sawyer’s targeting penalty eventually led to another score for Utah. Pushing the school’s lead over Ohio State back to 14.

With the Buckeyes already down a number of starters due to injuries, opt-outs and illness, losing Sawyer is definitely a blow to a thin defensive line.

Sawyer, a freshman D-end, has 12 total tackles on the year. Including three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Since his ejection, Ohio State answered back with a touchdown strike. But, Utah came right back with a kickoff return for a touchdown. Keeping their lead at 14.

