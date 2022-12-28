Ohio State Star Embracing 'Villain' Role Against Georgia

Marvin Harrison Jr. knows Ohio State is entering Saturday's Peach Bowl matchup as the underdog, but the All-American wideout is using that as a log on the fire. Telling reporters this week that he's always liked playing the role of villain in games like these.

"I think we always thought it was 'Ohio Against the World' for this game," Harrison said, via The Lantern's Chase Brown. “I’m glad we play them in Atlanta, kind of in their home arena. I’ve always liked being the villain or the underdog in these big games, so I’m excited to do that."

No. 4 Ohio State enters the College Football Playoff as seven-point dogs to No. 1 Georgia in the semifinal. But the Buckeyes aren't your typical four-seed, boasting one of the most explosive offenses in all the sport.

Harrison will look to add to his outstanding stat totals come with national title hopes on the line come 8 PM ET in the dome.