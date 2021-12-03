Ohio State Star Has Blunt Admission On Team’s CFP Chances

There’s still an outside chance that the two-loss Ohio State Buckeyes make it into the College Football Playoff — but star wide receiver Garrett Wilson isn’t counting on it.

On Friday, Wilson told reporters that he doesn’t expect to make the playoffs after failing to “handle business” against the Michigan Wolverines last weekend.

“We lost this game against the team up north last week, which still hurts as much as it does, and we didn’t handle business. If you don’t handle business, you don’t get rewarded,” Wilson said, per Buckeyes insider Dan Hope.

This is Wilson’s third and final season with the Buckeyes. Logging 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns as a key part of Ohio State’s elite passing offense, he is projected to be one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

With a loss to their Big Ten rivals last Saturday, the Buckeyes dropped their second game of the season and fell out of the College Football Playoff top four. The loss also eliminated them from tomorrow’s Big Ten Championship game.

Without a final chance to prove themselves before Sunday’s final CFP selection show, the Ohio State squad now surrenders control to the other top teams competing for conference championships. The Buckeyes, now ranked No. 7, would need losses from some combination of No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Cincinnati or No. 5 Oklahoma State to have any chance of sneaking their way into the postseason.

For now, it appears Ohio State will be participating some other major bowl game.