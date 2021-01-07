Ohio State Star Has Clear Mindset For National Title Game

Ohio State’s football program has faced a lot of disrespect heading into the College Football Playoff.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot. He made it clear that he felt the Buckeyes were undeserving of their playoff bid after playing only six games in the Big Ten.

Ohio State was then an underdog against Clemson, but the Buckeyes blew out the Tigers by three touchdowns.

Now, Ohio State is set to take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game. But, once again, the Buckeyes are significant underdogs. Alabama is a touchdown favorite over Ohio State. One sportsbook’s computer model is predicting the Crimson Tide to win by nearly three scores.

Ohio State standout defensive lineman Haskell Garrett is feeding off all of this, though.

The Buckeyes star took to Twitter to send a clear message ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

“Keep comin with the disrespect I feed off of it……” he tweeted.

Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday evening.

The game will be televised on ESPN.