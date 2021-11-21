Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday.

After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend.

“We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,” Smith said. “We’ve just got that game always on our minds.”

On Michigan, Tyreke Smith says "we've been preparing for that team all winter, all summer. We've just got that game always on our minds." — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) November 20, 2021

If Ohio State had the Wolverines on their minds against Michigan State we sure couldn’t tell. OSU came out guns blazing and hung 49 points on Sparty before half.

Heisman contender C.J. Stroud threw for over 400 yards in the blowout win and the freshman quarterback’s touchdowns tripled his incompletions.

Three Buckeyes receivers went over 100 yards with at least one score. And obviously the defense did it’s thing too holding the Spartans to single digits.

“Hey Coach Harbaugh, you see Ohio State is beating Michigan State by 49 at halftime!” Jim Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/5eK7aoR9R9 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 20, 2021

They don’t call it college football’s best rivalry for no reason. There is no love lost between these two schools and when they meet, there’s usually a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff spot on the line.

We can only hope for another great chapter in the storied rivalry when Smith and Ohio State travel to Ann Arbor on Saturday.

A Buckeyes win could go a long way in securing its freshman QB a Heisman. A Wolverines win could change the narrative around head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It should be a fun one next Saturday in Ann Arbor.