Ohio State Star Offensive Lineman Announces Draft Decision

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Ohio State center Luke Wypler has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes' offensive line star announced his decision with an official statement on Twitter Tuesday night.

"To compete as a Buckeye at The Ohio State University — the best university in the country — has been the privilege of a lifetime.,

"... Now it's time for the next step. I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Wypler earned the Buckeyes' starting center job during 2021 fall camp. The 19-game Ohio State starter was named to the Rimington Award watch list prior to the 2022 season — his final year with the program.

Wypler joined Ryan Day's program as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. The New Jersey native selected the Buckeyes over several other top programs in the nation.

Ohio State will have at least three new starters on the offensive line in 2023.