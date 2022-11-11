Ohio State Star Receives Prestigious Award On Veteran's Day

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson has been named the recipient of the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award.

The annual award is presented to an individual or group within the realm of college football that has military background or involvement.

As it is each year, the 2022 award was announced on Veterans Day.

Johnson was awarded the honor to recognize the efforts accomplished by his foundation. The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation, which the Buckeye star established in high school, has raised $10,000 to serve veterans and student-athletes in need.

The foundation hosts toy drives during the holiday season and provides food, clothing and toiletries to the homeless.

Johnson has appeared in every game this season for the undefeated Buckeyes. Head coach Ryan Day sent a letter to the selection committee in support of Johnson's candidacy for the award.

“(He) is wonderful civilian, one who cares and takes care of those who are less fortunate,” Day wrote. “He does this through his foundation. These efforts that Paris does with his foundation are indicative of the leader that he is on the field and off. He is a conscientious young man, an incredibly sincere and thoughtful individual and someone I can’t wait to see succeed in life as an upstanding citizen.”