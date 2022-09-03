Ohio State Student Section Has Special Chant For Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron James always said if he went to college he would've stayed home at Ohio State. On Saturday, the Buckeyes crowd made their pitch for his son, Bronny, to come to Columbus.

According to Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope, "We want Bronny" chants could be heard from Ohio State's student section at the Horseshoe during James' recruiting visit.

Bronny is still reportedly weighing his options when it comes to his basketball future.

Earlier this month, The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported that James' gap year between now and the 2024 NBA draft could be spent in the G-League, college or even Australia's NBL.

For now though, the four-star guard will take his time as he decides the best road to take to get to his ultimate goal: playing alongside his dad in the NBA.