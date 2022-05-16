Ohio State Veteran Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter announced his transfer to Cincinnati.

The former four-star prospect revealed his commitment in a Twitter post Monday.

Potter, who joined the Buckeyes in 2019, recorded three tackles for the Big 10 program. He'll look to recover from a tumultuous 2021 that kept him off the gridiron.

After healing from offseason foot surgery, Potter underwent emergency eye surgery last October after losing peripheral vision in his right eye.

"They told me my retina tore off — it detached — and I need surgery or I’m going to go blind in my eye like in the next 30 minutes," Potter told Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch in March. "I was like, 'Oh crap.'"

The 6'6", 270-pounder from Mentor, Ohio, entered the transfer portal last month. Potter said in March that he's "just excited to get back to playing what I love."

"I’m gaining confidence every day," he said. "I kind of lost that drive after two really serious things happened. I’m like, man, I’m just trying to get healthy. But now that I’m healthy, I’m really starting to get that drive back to want to be the best player I can, so I’m really excited about that."

Potter joins a Cincinnati squad that went 13-0 before losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal. He'll join a program helmed by former Ohio State defensive lineman and coach Luke Fickell.