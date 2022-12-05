Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer

BLOOMINGTON, IN - AUGUST 31: The Ohio State Buckeyes are wearing stickers on their helmets showing their support for the those affected by Hurricane Harvey in their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal.

Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him.

Mitchell still has one year of eligibility remaining since he only played in four games this season. Had he played in more than four games, his collegiate career would've been over.

In three seasons as a Buckeye, Mitchell compiled 62 total tackles (31 solo) and one pass defended.

Before he became a Buckeye, he was a four-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class and the second-best player in his home state (Virginia). He was also the No. 44 overall recruit in the country for that class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Which school will he finish his collegiate career off with?