Ohio State Veteran Shares Team’s Response To Oregon Loss

Ohio State has found its groove since a disappointing loss to Oregon on September 11th. While the No. 10 Buckeyes (3-1) have yet to defeat a ranked opponent, they’ve looked dominant the past two weeks versus Tulsa and Akron. OSU has scored 100 over the past two weeks.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett has played a key role in righting the ship, both on and off the field. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior logged three sacks against Akron this week. On Tuesday, Ohio State beat writer Bill Rabinowitz applauded Garrett’s leadership.

“Garrett said that after the Oregon game, players got together and looked in the mirror and asked themselves what they were doing to get better,” Rabinowitz tweeted.

The Buckeyes entered 2021-22 as the fourth-ranked team in the nation. With a healthy blend of experience and raw talent, their mindset this year is playoff-or-bust. Oregon was the furthest thing from a bad loss, but the Week 2 loss leaves OSU with zero margin for error.

Head coach Ryan Day’s club resumes conference play Saturday at Rutgers. But the Buckeyes next real test comes on October 30th versus title contender (and rival) Penn State.