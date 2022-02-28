The Spun

Ohio State vs. Michigan Rivalry Heating Up: Fans React

CJ Stroud attempts a pass.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan’s football program is still flying high after its win against Ohio State back in November.

After all, the win sent the Wolverines to the Big Ten Championship Game, plus got them into the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy spoke to Sports Illustrated and confirmed that right now, all the team knows is beating Ohio State.

“For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning – that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now,” McCarthy said. “So we’re going to keep that going.”

It’s going to be tough for Michigan to keep that streak up with Ohio State returning so much talent for next season.

Sure, the Buckeyes will lose Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, but they still have C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Emeka Egbuka.

The Wolverines will still welcome back Cade McNamara, Blake Corum, Ronnie Bell, and Cornelius Johnson as they figure to be a tough offense to stop.

The college football world thinks Michigan should be careful how it talks after just one win.

Next season’s game will be played in Columbus on Nov. 26.

