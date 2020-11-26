The Spun

Former Ohio State Basketball Star Signs With The Warriors

A former Ohio State men’s basketball star has reportedly signed with the Golden State Warriors.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, former Buckeyes star Kaleb Wesson has signed with the Warriors.

Wesson, a 6-foot-9 forward, went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, he’ll have a chance to earn a spot with the Warriors in training camp.

“Kaleb Wesson is signing a camp deal with the Warriors. He’s a 6-foot-9 bruising big from Ohio State who can shoot it a bit. Gives them an extra big body at the outset of practices,” Slater reports.

It’s been an eventful offseason for the Warriors, who lost Klay Thompson to a season-ending injury.

Golden Stat has made a couple of notable moves, adding Kelly Oubre, Kent Bazemore and Brad Wanamaker. Now, they’ve added Wesson.

Steph Curry knows that you can’t replace Thompson, but he’s still confident in his team’s chances.

“It’s going to hard at first, for sure. We’ve been waiting seven months to get back out there,” Curry told The Undefeated. “Not seeing [Thompson] on the court, at first, is going to be weird. But I think we’ve done a really good job in the offseason with James and our draft picks and in the free agency pool to put together a really solid roster. We’re going to have to learn a lot really quickly, and we will need a full commitment from everybody.

“We know we can compete with anyone in the league. It’s kind of crazy. We know how great Klay is. Don’t get me wrong. But we hear the chatter. ‘It’s the end of for us. This year is a wash. What are we going to do in the future?’ But we are in the moment right now. It’s kind of refreshing being in that category as guys that are chasing. We know [the Los Angeles Lakers] are the defending champs. We got to beat them. We’re ready for it.”


