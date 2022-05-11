Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced his transfer to Ohio.

On Wednesday, the fifth-year senior and Ohio native shared his decision to stay close to home on Twitter.

"Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State," Wiglusz wrote. "The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had, and people I’ve met have changed my life and I’ve loved every second of it. However, I’m really excited for what’s next, and happy to announce I’ll be grad-transferring to Ohio University."

The walk-on from Brecksville joined Ohio State in 2019. Wiglusz caught one pass for 11 yards in 2019 and two more for 14 yards -- both in a 56-7 blowout win over Michigan State -- last season.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound wideout entered the transfer portal last month, three days after Ohio State's spring game.

Head coach Ryan Day praised Wiglusz during an April 14 press conference, via Buckeyes Now's Andrew Lind.

"I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Sam," Day said. "He comes to work every day. He’s tough. He’s a good receiver and his attitude’s excellent.

"He’s somebody that I think some of the other receivers go to a little bit just for advice on things because he’s very smart, similar to (former wide receiver) C.J. Saunders … He’s quick, reliable, tough and really good makeup and attitude, so we’re very fortunate to have him as a Buckeye."

Wiglusz could receive more playing time on the Bobcats, who went 3-9 last season. Cameron Odom led the MAC squad with 406 receiving yards as a fifth-year senior.