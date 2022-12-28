Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Blunt Reaction To Being Underdog vs. Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Georgia might be the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka doesn't think there's any reason the Dawgs should be favored over the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in the lead-up to the game, the All-American wideout told reporters, "I can't speak for everyone but, for me personally, I don't feel like underdogs."

The Buckeyes are seven-point underdogs to Georgia in New Year's Eve's Peach Bowl, despite going 11-1 and possessing some of the most explosive weapons in all of college football.

Outside of a trip up against Michigan in "The Game" in which they let go of the rope in the second half, Ohio State has largely dominated its competition.

That said, the Bulldogs are no joke and there's a reason they're the top team in the country after winning last season's national championship.

We'll find out if Egbuka is proven right at 8 PM ET this weekend.