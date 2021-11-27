Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Players vs. Michigan

Ohio State will be without two key players for one of the biggest college football matchups of the year.

According to reports from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, defensive back Sevyn Banks and running back Master Teague will both be out for this afternoon’s matchup against the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines.

DB Sevyn Banks and RB Master Teague both are out today for Ohio State vs. Michigan. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 27, 2021

After being held out of action throughout the preseason, Sevyn Banks missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury. The senior DB then made his return to the field, starting six of the Buckeyes’ next seven games.

Listed as a game-time decision for last week’s blowout victory over Michigan State, Banks did not take the field this past weekend. As typical of the Ohio State program, the team did not reveal the reason for his absence and it’s uncertain if there’s any connection to his early-season knee injury.

Master Teague III has been in and out of the Buckeyes’ lineup with injury throughout the season. He was unavailable for his team’s one loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 2 and for games against Indiana, Penn State and Purdue. The junior running back was able to return to the field for last week’s win over the Spartans, leading the team in rushing with 95 yards and a touchdown.

With Teague out, backup RBs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams will step up in today’s matchup.

This afternoon’s game will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET in The Big House.