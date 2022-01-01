Ohio State Will Be Without 24 Scholarship Players Today

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be beyond undermanned for Saturday’s Rose Bowl. Per The Athletic’s Bill Landis, OSU will be down 24 scholarship players vs. Pac-12 champion Utah.

“Ohio State will be without 24 scholarship players in today’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah,” Landis tweeted. “That’s a combination of season-long injuries, more recent injuries or illness, opt-outs and players who have transferred since the end of the regular season.”

As for who exactly the Buckeyes will be missing, Landis notes some key pieces will be out.

Per the Ohio State reporter, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Haskell Garrett have opted-out of the bowl game.

In addition, Marcus Williamson, Sevyn Banks, Cody Simon and Antwuan Jackson are other defensive starters who are unavailable. On top of the other season-long injuries and transfers.

While Ohio State is still plenty talented, missing some All-Americans from the lineup is sure to have an impact. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud will be without his two of this three leading receivers. And the Heisman-finalist will have a bit less help from the defense.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Buckeyes have a 68.2 percent chance of winning to Utah’s 31.8. The two teams kickoff at 5 PM ET on ESPN.