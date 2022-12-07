Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 29:Passing game coordinator Brian Hartline of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity.

Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield.

Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching job after Jeff Brohm accepted the job at Louisville.

This has the college football world fired up since he's well-known as one of the best position coaches in the country.

Hartline has also been one of OSU's best recruiters as he's been able to help land Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Wilson and Olave are already in the NFL while Smith-Njigba will be there next season. Egbuka and Harrison Jr. also seem on track to get to the next level based on how they've played so far.

We'll have to see if Hartline gets an interview for this position.