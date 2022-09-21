Ohio State's Brian Hartline Reveals Motivation For Coaching

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline warms up prior to the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Brian Hartline got into coaching for a reason that's probably different from other coaches.

Hartline, who is the wide receivers coach at Ohio State, spoke to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg about why his experience with bad coaches got him into coaching.

"That was a large motivator for me to get into coaching," he said. "I just couldn't believe the nepotism of hiring this person or that person because it's your boy. I understand it now from a coaching perspective of surrounding yourself with people you trust. But a lot of that was disheartening when it came to someone trying to coach me. It used to drive me crazy. My body's on the line, I'm working my a** off, and you don't know what you're talking about."

Hartline has been with Ohio State since 2017. He was originally a quality control coach for the wide receivers before becoming the full-time receivers coach.

He's done wonders with the program's receiving core as he's coached up Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to first-round picks. The Buckeyes also have another one on the horizon with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

There's no way the Buckeyes are going to let Hartline go anytime soon.