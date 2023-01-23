Ohio State's Newest Player Grew Up Rooting For Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a very nice piece for their offensive line in Lousiana-Monroe transfer Victor Cutler. But is he truly one of them?

While Cutler grew up in the south, much of his childhood was also spent with his family in Detroit where he became a Michigan fan.

But things have changed, the sophomore said. Telling Eleven Warriors:

Being from that state, you're kind of born and raised to hate that team. But now that I'm here, hey, I don't care about Michigan no more. I'm a Buckeye now.

Cutler will be tasked with helping Ohio State break its two-year losing streak to that team up north when he arrives in Columbus. Something that's simply unacceptable in the eyes of Buckeye fans.

He'll compete for a spot on OSU's starting unit after showing tons of versatility with the Warhawks, working both at tackle and the interior of the line.