NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson’s Honest Admission

We now have former NFL star running back O.J. Simpson weighing in on the Dallas Cowboys head coaching situation.

The Cowboys, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, were upset by the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon.

Following the loss, several Cowboys fans and analysts called for the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about a potential coaching change following the game, but he refused to delve into the topic.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” Jones said.

Others do, though – including Simpson.

The former NFL running back took to social media following the game with a suggestion for the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Jerry, it’s time to try a different type of Coach,” he tweeted.

Jerry, it’s time to try a different type of Coach. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/wu5sEE0oMq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 17, 2022

Simpson, a five-time All-Pro running back and Hall of Fame inductee, wants the Dallas Cowboys to hire former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

“Jerry Jones has done a great job of bringing personnel in there,” Simpson said. “I can guarantee you he will make them a much tougher football team.”

NFL fans seem to agree with the former star running back.

“Juiceman saying it like it is,” one fan wrote.

“We need O.J. on First Take,” another fan suggested.

“It’s just difficult for a team like the Cowboys to find someone who fits their organization like a glove,” one fan joked.

The Cowboys have a couple of head coaching candidates on staff in Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, though both men could be on their way out. Moore and Quinn have been interviewing for head coaching jobs on their own.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Dallas.