NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson’s Honest Admission

OJ Simpson at his trial in Las Vegas.LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 26: O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

We now have former NFL star running back O.J. Simpson weighing in on the Dallas Cowboys head coaching situation.

The Cowboys, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, were upset by the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon.

Following the loss, several Cowboys fans and analysts called for the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about a potential coaching change following the game, but he refused to delve into the topic.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” Jones said.

Others do, though – including Simpson.

The former NFL running back took to social media following the game with a suggestion for the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Jerry, it’s time to try a different type of Coach,” he tweeted.

Simpson, a five-time All-Pro running back and Hall of Fame inductee, wants the Dallas Cowboys to hire former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

“Jerry Jones has done a great job of bringing personnel in there,” Simpson said. “I can guarantee you he will make them a much tougher football team.”

NFL fans seem to agree with the former star running back.

“Juiceman saying it like it is,” one fan wrote.

“We need O.J. on First Take,” another fan suggested.

“It’s just difficult for a team like the Cowboys to find someone who fits their organization like a glove,” one fan joked.

The Cowboys have a couple of head coaching candidates on staff in Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, though both men could be on their way out. Moore and Quinn have been interviewing for head coaching jobs on their own.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Dallas.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.