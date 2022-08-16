OJ Simpson, Lakers Story Goes Viral: Sports World Reacts

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 26: O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Jeanie Buss, a legacy owner of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, has been around the organization long enough to hear and experience some pretty crazy stories.

During an appearance as a special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, the controlling owner/president revealed the craziest thing she's ever witnessed at a Lakers game.

When prompted by guest host Desus Nice, Buss told a fascinating story about O.J. Simpson.

The former NFL superstar went to a Lakers game just after his famous acquittal in 1995. Buss told the staff they had to treat him just like any other guest at the game — and that they did.

Simpson's car was towed after he illegally parked in the arena lot.

"You just can't get away with everything," Buss joked.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this wild story.

"They absolutely towed his car on purpose and I don’t blame them alone but lol," one fan wrote.

"Well played by her," another added.

"A bad person parking illegally in LA? THAT is the craziest thing that ever happened???" another asked.

Buss took over as controlling owner/president of the Lakers in 2013 when her father, Jerry Buss, passed away.