Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 22: Oklahoma Sooners cheerleaders perform in the second half against the Dayton Flyers during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began.

In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons."

Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head coaching experience with James Madison and Marist. As well as various stops with La Salle, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph's and Wagner.

Not too long ago at Big 12 Media Day, Sooners head coach Porter Moser lauded the addition of Brady. Telling reporters:

I hired a veteran head coach, Matt Brady. He's been at Maryland. He's been the head coach of James Madison, a lot of different places. Just great experience, great X’s and O’s, but also he's got tremendous recruiting ties. And that's a thing I think with this portal as well. The portal’s national. And just to have the recruiting ties that he has in the portal, plus he's been a head coach.

It's not clear where OU goes from here, but fellow assistants Ryan Humphrey and Emanuel Dildy are likely to be in the running to shift over a seat.