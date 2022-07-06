Oklahoma City Mayor Reacts To Chet Holmgren's Thunder Debut

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 05: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during a NBA Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick.

On Tuesday night, Holmgren made his Summer League debut and already looks like a burgeoning star. In the very first quarter of action, Holmgren dropped 13 points and added three blocks.

He finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists on the night as the Thunder took down the Utah Jazz by a final score of 98-77.

Naturally, Thunder fans were excited about the promise of such a young star. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt was among those who couldn't contain their excitement about the future.

"I will not overreact to a summer league game I will not overreact to a summer league game I will not overreact to a summer league game I will not overreact to a summer league game :: clears June 2023 calendar ::," the message on Twitter said.

Holmgren was in contention for the No. 1 overall pick before former Duke standout Paolo Banchero was selected by the Orlando Magic.

Will he be the best player in the 2022 draft class?