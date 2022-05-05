Oklahoma, ESPN Have Reportedly Reached Significant Deal

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 8: A general view before the Oklahoma Sooners game against the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 8, 2012 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 69-13. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma is partnering with ESPN+ to place "SoonerVision" on the streaming platform.

According to Michael Smith of the Sports Business Journal, ESPN+ will carry more than 100 live events as part of the new agreement. Scheduled to launch in August, "SoonerVision" will include one live football game per season, men's and women's basketball, studio shows, and archived content.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione confirmed to Smith that this new deal "would be worth more than what we’ve had previously" with Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Southwest.

"This deal is about access and reach," Castiglione said. "I’m just happy that we’re going to be able to continue to offer more than 1,000 hours annually of live content."

ESPN will hold the exclusive SEC rights starting in 2024, and Oklahoma joins the powerhouse conference the following year. As part of that 10-year deal, ESPN+ can stream one nonconference football game per school each season.