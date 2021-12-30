Oklahoma Fans Are Furious With Booger McFarland Tonight

Oklahoma Sooners fans are pretty furious with what ESPN college football analyst Booger McFarland said tonight.

The Sooners are taking on Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday evening. Oklahoma, led by interim head coach Bob Stoops, is hoping to end its wild 2021 season with a win.

Caleb Williams is under center for Oklahoma tonight, which came as somewhat of a surprise to the ESPN college football analyst.

“Are we surprised Caleb Williams is still wearing this shade of red?” McFarland said, hinting at the USC transfer rumors for the five-star quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma fans are not happy.

Oklahoma’s new head coach, Brent Venables, believes Williams will be staying put. He said he expects Williams to stick with Oklahoma.

“Well, I do. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t. But you’d have to ask him,” Venables said. “He’s a wonderful young man, he’s incredibly talented. I do believe that he and his family have tried to plant their roots right here and make this home. And so hopefully that’ll continue to be a huge part of who they are, from a Sooner family and the connectivity that I feel like has been established. And we need him. I think that the best version of Caleb Williams, combined with a supporting cast, coaching, playing, offense, defense can be a wonderful marriage.

“He’s a wonderful young guy that’s got big dreams like all young people, and hopefully he and their family feel like that we can facilitate that. That, again, our values, and his dreams are our dreams and so forth. Obviously, we want to be a great teammate, but he’s the face of our program moving forward.”