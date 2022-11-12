Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners greets team members before a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 33-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped.

The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon.

Venables and the Sooners dropped their fifth game in the last seven contests, losing 23-20 in an away-game matchup on Saturday.

Understandably, Oklahoma fans aren't happy with Venables' performance thus far.

"Venables is terrible lol," one wrote.

"Brent Venables trying to kick a field goal in a monsoon instead of daring West Virginia's defense to stop them from getting two yards is some serious defensive coordinator brain worms," another added.

"Brent Venables’ tenure has been a complete failure," another said.

This is Venables' first season as a head coach, but powerhouse programs like Oklahoma expect immediate results. If the Sooners don't bounce back with some wins to close out the season, it could be time to move on in Norman.