Oklahoma Football Has Made Embarrassing Program History

After a dream 3-0 start to Brent Venables' tenure at Oklahoma, the Sooners' season devolved into a nightmare with three straight losses - the most recent of which was a historic defeat to arch-rival Texas. In the process, the Sooners made some embarrassing history.

According to CBS Sports, Oklahoma's losses to Texas and TCU before that mark the first time in school history that the Sooners have lost consecutive games by 30 or more points.

Oklahoma's loss to TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium was a 55-24 loss that saw the Sooners give up 27 points in the first quarter alone. But the loss to Texas was far more egregious.

At 49-0 it was the largest deficit in a loss to Texas in the history of the Red River Showdown. It marked the first time since 1965 that they were held scoreless against their arch-rivals.

When Brent Venables was brought on as head coach following a wildly successful career as defensive coordinator for Clemson, it was widely believed that Venables would keep the Oklahoma offense about as good as it had been under Lincoln Riley, but with an improved defense to hold the other high-powered Big 12 offenses in check.

Instead, the Sooners now rank in the middle of the pack on offense and near the bottom of the FBS on defense. They have given up at least 41 points in all of their Big 12 games thus far.

Venables clearly has a lot more work to do with this Oklahoma team than we all thought when he was first hired last year.

Can Venables and the Sooners turn the season around?