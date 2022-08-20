Oklahoma Football Player Announces Retirement: Fans React

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 25: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

After two years of battling back injuries, Oklahoma edge rusher Brynden Walker chose to hang up his cleats on Saturday.

The former three-star recruit announced his decision on Twitter with a lengthy, spiritual statement alongside a photo from his youth football days.

But while his playing days may be over, Walker will remain with the Sooners program as a defensive assistant.

Fans reacted to his retirement on social media.

"This is a bummer," said Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman. "Former McGuinness star Brynden Walker is retiring after two seasons with the #Sooners due to back issues. Great kid I enjoyed covering in his #OKPreps days. Best of luck, Brynden!"

"As hard as this week was for me to hear your childhood dreams were coming to an end. I know it took a bigger tug at you. I’m beyond proud of you and your grown up decision. Thank you for trusting the Lord and thank you for your humility!I love you future Dr. Brynden Walker," tweeted his mother.

"Forever a Sooner," replied Oklahoma's football account.

Walker appeared in 17 games in his OU career, recording eight tackles, half a TFL, half a sack and earning a first-team All-Big 12 academic selection.